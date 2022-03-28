Cocktail Mixer Drink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tonic Water Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cocktail Mixer Drink include American Cocktail Company, Cheeky, FRESH VICTOR, FICKS BEVERAGE, LAVA, COCKTAIL CRATE, KELVIN SLUSH, OWL?S BREW and Utmost Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cocktail Mixer Drink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Cocktail Mixer Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cocktail Mixer Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tonic Water

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

Others

Global Cocktail Mixer Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Cocktail Mixer Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cocktail Mixer Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cocktail Mixer Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cocktail Mixer Drink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cocktail Mixer Drink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

American Cocktail Company

Cheeky

FRESH VICTOR

FICKS BEVERAGE

LAVA

COCKTAIL CRATE

KELVIN SLUSH

OWL?S BREW

Utmost Brands

2 Skinny Drunks

Bantam Bevy

Four Blue Palms

Bittermilk

BuzzWTR

CERVEZA MIXERS

COCO Cocktail

Durty Gurl Cocktail Mixers

East Imperial Superior Beverages

Fever-Tree

WithCo Cocktails

