Polyaspartate Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyaspartic coatings were introduced in the early 1990s by one of the world?s leading chemical companies, Bayer Material Science. This new technology was first employed as a protective steel coating, offering corrosion prevention for bridges and other harsh environment applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyaspartate Coating in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Polyaspartate Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyaspartate Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyaspartate Coating include The China Paint MFG, SmartChemical Industrial, Covestro AG, Spartacote, Akzonobel, Junhe Chemical, LATICRETE International, IndMar Coatings and ArmorPoxy and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyaspartate Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Solvent-Based Coatings
  • Water-Based Coatings

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Polyaspartate Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polyaspartate Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polyaspartate Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Polyaspartate Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • The China Paint MFG
  • SmartChemical Industrial
  • Covestro AG
  • Spartacote
  • Akzonobel
  • Junhe Chemical
  • LATICRETE International
  • IndMar Coatings
  • ArmorPoxy
  • Blocksil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyaspartate Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyaspartate Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyaspartate Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyaspartate Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyaspartate Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyaspartate Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyaspartate Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyaspartate Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyaspartate Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyaspartate Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyaspartate Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyaspartate Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartate Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyaspartate Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyaspartate Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

