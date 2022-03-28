Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Allergy Diagnostic Testing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Allergy Diagnostic Testing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Allergy Diagnostic Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blood Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Allergy Diagnostic Testing include bioMerieux SA, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Allergy Diagnostic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Blood Testing
- Skin Testing
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Academics
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Others
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Allergy Diagnostic Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Allergy Diagnostic Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- bioMerieux SA
- Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc.
- Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.
- Omega Diagnostics Group Plc.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Allergy Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Allergy Diagnostic Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Allergy Diagnostic Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Allergy Diagnostic Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allergy Diagnostic Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Allergy Diagnostic Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allergy Diagnostic Testing Companies
