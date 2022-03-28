Phenol Disinfectant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phenolic compounds used as antiseptics or disinfectants include pure phenol and substitution products with halogens and alkyl groups. They act to denature and coagulate proteins and are general protoplasmic poisons.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenol Disinfectant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Phenol Disinfectant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phenol Disinfectant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phenol Disinfectant include Reckitt Benckiser, Whealthfields Group, Blue Moon Industry, Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Hunan Lijie Biochemical, ComWin International, Yudong Technology and Liangyungang Liyan Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phenol Disinfectant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Phenol
- Cresol
- P-Chlorine M-Xylenol
- Other
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residental
- Medical Institutions
- Other
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Phenol Disinfectant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Phenol Disinfectant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Phenol Disinfectant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Phenol Disinfectant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Whealthfields Group
- Blue Moon Industry
- Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials
- Nanjing Datang Chemical
- Hunan Lijie Biochemical
- ComWin International
- Yudong Technology
- Liangyungang Liyan Chemical
- Tongling Qianyan New Material
- Jiangsu Equalchem
- Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology
- Hangzhou Huasheng Pharm & Chem
- Anhui Huilong Agricultural
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenol Disinfectant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenol Disinfectant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenol Disinfectant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenol Disinfectant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenol Disinfectant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenol Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenol Disinfectant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenol Disinfectant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenol Disinfectant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenol Disinfectant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenol Disinfectant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenol Disinfectant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenol Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenol Disinfectant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenol Disinfectant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
