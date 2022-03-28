Building Gypsum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Building Gypsum
This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Gypsum in global, including the following market information:
- Global Building Gypsum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Building Gypsum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Building Gypsum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Building Gypsum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plasterboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Building Gypsum include Knauf, Saint-Gobain, National Gypsum, BNBM, Georgia Pacific, Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd, American Gypsum, PABCO Gypsum and Etex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Building Gypsum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Building Gypsum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plasterboard
- Plaster Block
- Gypsum Fibreboard
- Decorative Plaster
- Other
Global Building Gypsum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Partitions and the Lining of Walls
- Ceilings
- Roofs
- Floors
- Other
Global Building Gypsum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
- The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Building Gypsum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Building Gypsum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Building Gypsum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Building Gypsum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Knauf
- Saint-Gobain
- National Gypsum
- BNBM
- Georgia Pacific
- Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd
- American Gypsum
- PABCO Gypsum
- Etex
- Chiyoda Ute
- Jason
- CSR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Building Gypsum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Building Gypsum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Building Gypsum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Building Gypsum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Building Gypsum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Building Gypsum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Building Gypsum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Building Gypsum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Building Gypsum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Building Gypsum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Building Gypsum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Gypsum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Gypsum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Gypsum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Gypsum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Gypsum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Building Gypsum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6965981/global-building-gypsum-forecast-2022-2028-25
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and China Building Gypsum Market Insights, Forecast to 2027