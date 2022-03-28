Spine Arthroscopy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spine Arthroscopy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spine Arthroscopy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powered Shaver Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spine Arthroscopy include Arthrex GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc., J&J (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Karl Storz GmbH, Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH and Richard Wolf. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spine Arthroscopy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powered Shaver Systems

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management Systems

Ablation Systems

Arthroscopes

Arthroscope Implants

Accessories

Disposables

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Spine Arthroscopy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spine Arthroscopy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spine Arthroscopy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arthrex GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc.

J&J (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Karl Storz GmbH

Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH

Richard Wolf

