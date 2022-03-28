Reversed Phase Columns Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reversed Phase Columns Market
Reversed Phase Columns are non-polar columns. Reversed phase columns are available in an array of chemistries to optimize separations and provide enhanced retention or changes in elution order. Reversed phase columns are one of the most popular modes in HPLC analysis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reversed Phase Columns in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pre-packed Columns-Gas Chromatography (Gc) Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reversed Phase Columns include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Restek, Showa Denko, Waters, Tosoh bioscience, Dionex and Jordi Flp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reversed Phase Columns companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reversed Phase Columns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pre-packed Columns-Gas Chromatography (Gc) Systems
- Empty Columns-Gas Chromatography (Gc) Systems
Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Academics
- Food and Beverage
- Cosmetics
- Others
Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reversed Phase Columns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reversed Phase Columns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Agilent Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Danaher
- Restek
- Showa Denko
- Waters
- Tosoh bioscience
- Dionex
- Jordi Flp
- Hamilton
- YMC
- Shimadzu
- Bio-Rad
- Merck-Sigma
- Dikma Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reversed Phase Columns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reversed Phase Columns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reversed Phase Columns Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reversed Phase Columns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reversed Phase Columns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reversed Phase Columns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Reversed Phase Columns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Reversed Phase Columns Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reversed Phase Columns Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reversed Phase Columns Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reversed Phase Columns Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
