Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco-friendly Brass Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Eco-friendly Brass Rods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco-friendly Brass Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cu-Zn-Bi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco-friendly Brass Rods include Mitsubishi Materials, SAN-ETSU, Ningbo Jintian Copper, Powerway Alloy, Mueller Industries, DAECHANG, Hailiang, Guodong Copper and SUZHOU CHANG LE COPPER and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eco-friendly Brass Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cu-Zn-Bi

Cu-Zn-Si

Cu-Zn-Sb

Others

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Telecommunications Industry

Transportation Industry

Bathroom, Drinking Water Engineering Industry

Other

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco-friendly Brass Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco-friendly Brass Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco-friendly Brass Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Eco-friendly Brass Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Materials

SAN-ETSU

Ningbo Jintian Copper

Powerway Alloy

Mueller Industries

DAECHANG

Hailiang

Guodong Copper

SUZHOU CHANG LE COPPER

Shree Extrusions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eco-friendly Brass Rods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eco-friendly Brass Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eco-friendly Brass Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eco-friendly Brass Rods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco-friendly Brass Rods Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eco-friendly Brass Rods Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco-friendly Brass Rods Companies

