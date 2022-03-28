Gray Hydrogen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gray Hydrogen Market
Gray hydrogen is produced by natural gas steam reforming or during coal processing. It is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It is the only fuel gas that does not contain any carbon atoms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gray Hydrogen in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gray Hydrogen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gray Hydrogen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Gray Hydrogen companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Gas Reforming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gray Hydrogen include Toyo Engineering Corporation, Osaki CoolGen Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Chiyoda Corporation, Linde, Johnson Matthey, Clariant, Air Liquide and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gray Hydrogen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gray Hydrogen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gray Hydrogen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Gas Reforming
- Coal Processing
Global Gray Hydrogen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Refinery
- Steel Industry
- Automobile
- Others
Global Gray Hydrogen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gray Hydrogen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gray Hydrogen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gray Hydrogen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Gray Hydrogen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Toyo Engineering Corporation
- Osaki CoolGen Corporation
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
- Chiyoda Corporation
- Linde
- Johnson Matthey
- Clariant
- Air Liquide
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gray Hydrogen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gray Hydrogen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gray Hydrogen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gray Hydrogen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gray Hydrogen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gray Hydrogen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gray Hydrogen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gray Hydrogen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gray Hydrogen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gray Hydrogen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gray Hydrogen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gray Hydrogen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gray Hydrogen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gray Hydrogen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gray Hydrogen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gray Hydrogen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gray Hydrogen Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Gas Reforming
