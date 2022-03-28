Photocuring Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photocurable Coating is a chemical advance anticipated to rapidly coat tablets at or below room temperature. Photocuring as a process of rapid conversion of especially formulated (usually liquid) solventless compositions into solid films by irradiation with ultraviolet or visible light. Photocuring has wide commercial application in dental and medical fields. It is also used to form films of varnishes, paints, and coatings for paper, plastic, wood, metal surfaces, Composite dental fillings, preventive treatment for caries, assembly of medical devices, and wound dressing.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-photocuring-coating-forecast-2022-2028-147

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photocuring Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Photocuring Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photocuring Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Photocuring Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photocuring Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photocuring Coating include ICA SpA, Jiuri New Materials, Sokan New Materials, Yangfan New Materials, Mankiewicz, DSM Coating, Kuangshun Photosensitivity New-Material, Chromaflo and Hipro Polymer Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photocuring Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photocuring Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photocuring Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Global Photocuring Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photocuring Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Information Industry

Automotive Manufacturing

Construction Industry

Printing Industry

Other

Global Photocuring Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Photocuring Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photocuring Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photocuring Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photocuring Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Photocuring Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ICA SpA

Jiuri New Materials

Sokan New Materials

Yangfan New Materials

Mankiewicz

DSM Coating

Kuangshun Photosensitivity New-Material

Chromaflo

Hipro Polymer Materials

Manfield Coatings

Arkema

Adeka Corporation

Nippon Paint

Huilong Coating

BASF

Axalta Coating

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-photocuring-coating-forecast-2022-2028-147

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photocuring Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Photocuring Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Photocuring Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Photocuring Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Photocuring Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Photocuring Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photocuring Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Photocuring Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Photocuring Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Photocuring Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Photocuring Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photocuring Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Photocuring Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photocuring Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photocuring Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photocuring Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Photocuring Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027