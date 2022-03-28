Medical Carbon Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CFRP has been established in medical technology for a long time. Its high stability and transparency for X-rays are significant advantages over other materials. For example, CFRP is already being used in numerous imaging procedures, where it reduces the radiation exposure of patients or enables operators in navigated surgery to work precisely with a clear view of the surgical field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Medical Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Carbon Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Bed Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Carbon Fiber include ACS Material, eSpin Technologies, Grupo Antolin, Nanographite Matericals, Pyrograpg Prosucts, Sinoma, Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology, Weihai Guangwei Composites and Jiangsu Hengshen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Bed Board

Artificial Limb

Radiology Examination Rack

Stretcher

Other

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orthopedic Clinic

Radiology Clinic

Emergency Department

Other

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medical Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACS Material

eSpin Technologies

Grupo Antolin

Nanographite Matericals

Pyrograpg Prosucts

Sinoma

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology

Weihai Guangwei Composites

Jiangsu Hengshen

Sinofibers Technology

Zhongfu Shenying

Dow Aksa

Toray

Hexcel

Hyosung

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Zoltek

Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber

RSN

SGL Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Carbon Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Carbon Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Carbon Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

