Bottled Water Package Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bottled Water Package Service Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Purified Water Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Bottled Water Package Service include Norland, Axeon Water, Sidel, Danone, Suez, Pall Corporation, Amocor Limited, Ball Corporation and Alpack Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Bottled Water Package Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Bottled Water Package Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bottled Water Package Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purified Water
- Sparkling Water
Global Bottled Water Package Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%
- Drink & Beverage
- Medical & Lab
- Others
Global Bottled Water Package Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bottled Water Package Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bottled Water Package Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Norland
- Axeon Water
- Sidel
- Danone
- Suez
- Pall Corporation
- Amocor Limited
- Ball Corporation
- Alpack Plastics
- Altium Packaging
- Plastipak Holdings
- Graham Packaging Company
- Comar
- Gerresheimer AG
- Bericap
- Toray Industries
