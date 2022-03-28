Assembly Automation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assembly Automation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Assembly Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assembly Automation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Robot Automation Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assembly Automation System include ABB, FANUC, Siemens, Yaskawa, Emerson, Kuka, Rockwell Automation, Drr Group and Stubli International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assembly Automation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assembly Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assembly Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Robot Automation Equipment

Central Control System

Others

Global Assembly Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assembly Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

3C Industry

Metal Industry

Medical

Others

Global Assembly Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Assembly Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Assembly Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Assembly Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

FANUC

Siemens

Yaskawa

Emerson

Kuka

Rockwell Automation

Drr Group

Stubli International

SCHUNK

Universal Robots

Epson

Estun Automation

CSG

Manz

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Assembly Automation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Assembly Automation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Assembly Automation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Assembly Automation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Assembly Automation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Assembly Automation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Assembly Automation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Assembly Automation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Assembly Automation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Assembly Automation System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assembly Automation System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assembly Automation System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assembly Automation System Companies

