Glass Fiber For Aviation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiberglass is often used for secondary structure on aircraft, such as fairings, radomes, and wing tips. Fiberglass is also used for helicopter rotor blades.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber For Aviation in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Glass Fiber For Aviation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Fiber For Aviation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-Strength Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber For Aviation include Saint-Gobain, China Jushi, Owens Corning, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials, Taishan Fiberglass, Sinoma, Changzhou Tianma Group, Xingtai Jinniu Fiber Glass and Sichuan Weibo New Material Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Fiber For Aviation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High-Strength Glass Fiber
- Quartz Glass Fiber
- Special Alkali-Free Glass Fiber
- Glass Microfiber Products
- Other
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bearing Structure
- Interior Materials
- Radome And Skin
- Insulation Materials
- Other
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Fiber For Aviation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Fiber For Aviation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Fiber For Aviation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Glass Fiber For Aviation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- China Jushi
- Owens Corning
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials
- Taishan Fiberglass
- Sinoma
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Xingtai Jinniu Fiber Glass
- Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Johns Manville
- CPIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Fiber For Aviation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Fiber For Aviation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber For Aviation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber For Aviation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber For Aviation Players in Global Market
