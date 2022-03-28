News
Wall-mounted Shelves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wall-mounted Shelves Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Metal Shelving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Wall-mounted Shelves include Lozier, Madix, Gonvarri, Uniweb, Storflex, Hydestor, Acme Shelving, Continental Store Fixture and Nabco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Wall-mounted Shelves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Wall-mounted Shelves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Wall-mounted Shelves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Shelving
- Wood Shelving
Global Wall-mounted Shelves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Grocery
- Hypermarket and Supermarket
- Pharmacy
- Others
Global Wall-mounted Shelves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wall-mounted Shelves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wall-mounted Shelves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wall-mounted Shelves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wall-mounted Shelves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Lozier
- Madix
- Gonvarri
- Uniweb
- Storflex
- Hydestor
- Acme Shelving
- Continental Store Fixture
- Nabco
- EZ Shelving Systems
- DOLLE
- Montel
- LISTA
- Martela
- Sumetall
- CAEM
