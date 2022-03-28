News

Construction Waterproofing System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Construction Waterproofing System

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Waterproofing System in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Waterproofing System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Waterproofing System include TechnoNICOL, Sika, Comex (PPG), BMI Group, KRZ, PLASTFOIL, Grupo Protexa, SOPREMA and RPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Waterproofing System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
  • Cementitious Waterproofing
  • Bituminous Waterproofing
  • Polyurethane Waterproofing

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial Buildings

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Construction Waterproofing System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Construction Waterproofing System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • TechnoNICOL
  • Sika
  • Comex (PPG)
  • BMI Group
  • KRZ
  • PLASTFOIL
  • Grupo Protexa
  • SOPREMA
  • RPM
  • BASF(Thermotek)
  • Nordic Waterproofing
  • Atlas
  • Firestone
  • Selena/Tytan
  • Myagkaya Krovlya
  • Danosa
  • Awazel
  • K?STER Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Waterproofing System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Waterproofing System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Waterproofing System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Waterproofing System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Waterproofing System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Waterproofing System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Construction Waterproofing System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Waterproofing System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Waterproofing System Companies

