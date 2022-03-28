Butyl Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butyl Sealant is formulated from a blend of butyl rubber and polyisobutylene to form an economical, flexible sealant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Butyl Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vulcanized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Sealants include PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel, Solvay, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, DowDuPont and Master Bond and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vulcanized

Non-Vulcanized

Global Butyl Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automobile

Machine

Others

Global Butyl Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Butyl Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

PPG Industries

3M

Henkel

Solvay

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

DowDuPont

Master Bond

Cytec Solvay Group

