Vehicle Door Lockset Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pin Tumbler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Door Lockset include Aisin Seiki, Magna, Strattec Security Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile, U-Shin (MinebeaMitsumi), Spark Minda, Inteva Products, Kiekert and Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Door Lockset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-vehicle-door-lockset-forecast-2022-2028-815

Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pin Tumbler

Wafer Tumbler

Others

Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Aisin Seiki

Magna

Strattec Security Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile

U-Shin (MinebeaMitsumi)

Spark Minda

Inteva Products

Kiekert

Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation

Protex

TAKIGEN

D&D BUILDERS HARDWARE

Sierra Pacific Engineering & Products

Car Lock Systems

Hangzhou HY

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-vehicle-door-lockset-forecast-2022-2028-815

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports