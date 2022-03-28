News
Vehicle Door Lockset Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle Door Lockset Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Pin Tumbler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Door Lockset include Aisin Seiki, Magna, Strattec Security Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile, U-Shin (MinebeaMitsumi), Spark Minda, Inteva Products, Kiekert and Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Vehicle Door Lockset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pin Tumbler
- Wafer Tumbler
- Others
Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Door Lockset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Vehicle Door Lockset sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Aisin Seiki
- Magna
- Strattec Security Corporation
- Brose Fahrzeugteile
- U-Shin (MinebeaMitsumi)
- Spark Minda
- Inteva Products
- Kiekert
- Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation
- Protex
- TAKIGEN
- D&D BUILDERS HARDWARE
- Sierra Pacific Engineering & Products
- Car Lock Systems
- Hangzhou HY
