Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Standard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Time to Digital Converters (TDC) include AMS, Precision Measurement, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, ScioSense, KORE TECNOLOGY, Keysight Technologies, Cronologic and Surface Concept, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Time to Digital Converters (TDC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Standard
  • Multichannel

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Measurement Instruments
  • Digital PLLs & Data Converters
  • Others

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • AMS
  • Precision Measurement
  • TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
  • ScioSense
  • KORE TECNOLOGY
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Cronologic
  • Surface Concept

