Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Time to Digital Converters (TDC) include AMS, Precision Measurement, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, ScioSense, KORE TECNOLOGY, Keysight Technologies, Cronologic and Surface Concept, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Time to Digital Converters (TDC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard

Multichannel

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Measurement Instruments

Digital PLLs & Data Converters

Others

Global Time to Digital Converters (TDC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Time to Digital Converters (TDC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

AMS

Precision Measurement

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

ScioSense

KORE TECNOLOGY

Keysight Technologies

Cronologic

Surface Concept

