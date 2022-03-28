PP Laminating Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PP Laminating Films Market
Laminating is a natural transition for many finishers because it is a dry and similar process for stamping and film laminating continues to be an area that many trade finishers either have added as a new service or have made an expansion to existing laminating services.
- This report contains market size and forecasts of PP Laminating Films in global, including the following market information:
- Global PP Laminating Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PP Laminating Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five PP Laminating Films companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BOPP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PP Laminating Films include Uflex Ltd, Toray Plastics, Cosmo Films Ltd, LC Packaging International BV, Profol GmbH, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Inteplast Group Ltd, New Process Fibre Company, Inc and Charter NEX Films Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PP Laminating Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PP Laminating Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PP Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- BOPP
- CPP
- OPP
Global PP Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Electric & Electronics
- Pharmaceuticals & Medical
- Others
Global PP Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PP Laminating Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PP Laminating Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PP Laminating Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PP Laminating Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Uflex Ltd
- Toray Plastics
- Cosmo Films Ltd
- LC Packaging International BV
- Profol GmbH
- Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
- Inteplast Group Ltd
- New Process Fibre Company, Inc
- Charter NEX Films Inc
- Howard J. Moore Company, Inc
- Integrated Packaging Films Inc
- Grafix Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PP Laminating Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PP Laminating Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PP Laminating Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PP Laminating Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PP Laminating Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PP Laminating Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PP Laminating Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PP Laminating Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PP Laminating Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PP Laminating Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PP Laminating Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP Laminating Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PP Laminating Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Laminating Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP Laminating Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Laminating Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
