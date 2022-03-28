Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An air source heat pump is a low-carbon, renewable heat source that is suitable for a wide range of homes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air-to-Air Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) include Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Carrier, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik and Glen Dimplex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Carrier

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Glen Dimplex

Vaillant

Danfoss

A. O. Smith

Viessmann

BDR Thermea Group

Haier

Midea

Gree Electric

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co.

Swegon Group AB

Sanden International

Aermec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-Source Heat Pump System (ASHP) Players in Global Market

