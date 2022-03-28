News

Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Emergency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Situation Monitoring for Public Safety include Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek, DELL, Iskratel, SmartCone Technologies, KOVA Corporation and X-Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Situation Monitoring for Public Safety companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Emergency
  • Daily

Global Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Government
  • Transportation
  • Public Utilities
  • Defence&Military
  • Others

Global Situation Monitoring for Public Safety Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Situation Monitoring for Public Safety revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Situation Monitoring for Public Safety revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Microsoft
  • IBM
  • NEC Corporation
  • ThroughTek
  • DELL
  • Iskratel
  • SmartCone Technologies
  • KOVA Corporation
  • X-Systems
  • West Corporation
  • Carbyne
  • Star Controls
  • Cisco Systems
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Telit

