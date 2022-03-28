Assembly Line Factory Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assembly Line Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assembly Line Factory Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LIDAR, Radar, Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assembly Line Factory Automation include Fusion Systems Group, ACRO Automation Systems, Inc., Actionpac Scales & Automation,Inc., Adaptek Systems, Adescor Inc., Advanced Automation of California, Advanced Machining & Automation, Inc., Advantage Machining, Inc. and Advantech Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assembly Line Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LIDAR, Radar, Laser

Remote Sensing System

Others

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government, Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Marine

Construction

Others

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Assembly Line Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Assembly Line Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fusion Systems Group

ACRO Automation Systems, Inc.

Actionpac Scales & Automation,Inc.

Adaptek Systems

Adescor Inc.

Advanced Automation of California

Advanced Machining & Automation, Inc.

Advantage Machining, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Advent Design Corporation and more

Bluefrog Robotics

Toshiba

PAL Robotics

Boston Dynamics

UBTech Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Italian Institute of Technology

Inria

Engineered Arts Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Assembly Line Factory Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Assembly Line Factory Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Assembly Line Factory Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Assembly Line Factory Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assembly Line Factory Automation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assembly Line Factory Automation Companies

