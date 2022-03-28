Medical Temperature Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Temperature Management provides the power and control people need to rapidly, safely, and effectively manage the core body temperature of critically ill or surgical patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Temperature Management System in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Temperature Management System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Temperature Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Patient Warming Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Temperature Management System include Medtronic, 3M, Smiths Medical, ZOLL Medical, BD, Drgerwerk, GE Healthcare, Gentherm and Geratherm Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Temperature Management System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Temperature Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Temperature Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Temperature Management System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Temperature Management System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

3M

Smiths Medical

ZOLL Medical

BD

Drgerwerk

GE Healthcare

Gentherm

Geratherm Medical

Inspiration Healthcare

Stryker

The 37Company

Adroit Medical Systems

Belmont Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Temperature Management System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Temperature Management System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Temperature Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Temperature Management System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Temperature Management System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Temperature Management System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Temperature Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Temperature Management System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Temperature Management System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Temperature Management System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Temperature Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Temperature Management System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Temperature Management System Pl

