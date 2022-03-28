Iodixanol Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iodixanol Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Iodixanol Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Iodixanol Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Iodixanol Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iodixanol Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

150 mg I/mL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iodixanol Injection include GE Healthcare, Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma and Cadiasun Pharma GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iodixanol Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iodixanol Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iodixanol Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

150 mg I/mL

270 mg I/mL

320 mg I/mL

Others

Global Iodixanol Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iodixanol Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Iodixanol Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iodixanol Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iodixanol Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iodixanol Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Iodixanol Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Iodixanol Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Hengrui Medicine

Daiichi Sankyo

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Cadiasun Pharma GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iodixanol Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iodixanol Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iodixanol Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iodixanol Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iodixanol Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Iodixanol Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iodixanol Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iodixanol Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iodixanol Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Iodixanol Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Iodixanol Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iodixanol Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Iodixanol Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iodixanol Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iodixanol Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iodixanol Injection Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

