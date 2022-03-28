Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A medical device for eye examination.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorescent Fundus Camera in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fluorescent Fundus Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorescent Fundus Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Type Fluorescent Fundus Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Fundus Camera include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., NIDEK Co., Ltd., Kowa Company Ltd., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Optomed Oy (Ltd.), CenterVue SpA, Canon, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc. and NIDEK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorescent Fundus Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handheld Type Fluorescent Fundus Camera
- Table Top Handheld Type Fluorescent Fundus Camera
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Eye Clinics
- Others
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluorescent Fundus Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluorescent Fundus Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluorescent Fundus Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fluorescent Fundus Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.
- NIDEK Co., Ltd.
- Kowa Company Ltd.
- Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.
- Optomed Oy (Ltd.)
- CenterVue SpA
- Canon, Inc.
- Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
- Clarity Medical Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorescent Fundus Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorescent Fundus Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorescent Fundus Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorescent Fundus Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Fundus Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorescent Fundus Camera Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Fundus Camer
