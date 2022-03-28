Applanation Type Tonometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An instrument used to measure intraocular pressure by pressing the cornea to a certain area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Applanation Type Tonometers in global, including the following market information:
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Applanation Type Tonometers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Applanation Type Tonometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Applanation Type Tonometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Applanation Type Tonometers include Schiotz, Goldmann, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Reichert, Halma, Icare, Nidek, Haag-Streit and ACCUTOME and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Applanation Type Tonometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handheld Applanation Type Tonometers
- Table Top Applanation Type Tonometers
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Eye Clinics
- Others
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Applanation Type Tonometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Applanation Type Tonometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Applanation Type Tonometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Applanation Type Tonometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schiotz
- Goldmann
- Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.
- Reichert
- Halma
- Icare
- Nidek
- Haag-Streit
- ACCUTOME
- Kowa Company Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Applanation Type Tonometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Applanation Type Tonometers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Applanation Type Tonometers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Applanation Type Tonometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Applanation Type Tonometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Applanation Type Tonometers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Applanation Type Tonometers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Applanation Type Tonometers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
