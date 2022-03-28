Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gadolinium Contrast Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Gadolinium Contrast Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gadolinium Contrast Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gadobutrol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gadolinium Contrast Media include Bayer, Takeda, Fuji Pharma, Towaseiyaku, Hikari Pharmaceutical, BeiLu Pharma, Guerbet, GE and Sanochemia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gadolinium Contrast Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gadobutrol

Gadopentetate Dimeglumine

Gadoterate Meglumine

Gadobenate Dimeglumine

Gadoteridol

Others

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Takeda

Fuji Pharma

Towaseiyaku

Hikari Pharmaceutical

BeiLu Pharma

Guerbet

GE

Sanochemia

T2Pharma

b.e.imaging GmbH

Hengrui Medicine

Bracco

