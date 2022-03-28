News

Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gadolinium Contrast Media

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gadolinium Contrast Media in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
  • Global top five Gadolinium Contrast Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gadolinium Contrast Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gadobutrol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gadolinium Contrast Media include Bayer, Takeda, Fuji Pharma, Towaseiyaku, Hikari Pharmaceutical, BeiLu Pharma, Guerbet, GE and Sanochemia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gadolinium Contrast Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Gadobutrol
  • Gadopentetate Dimeglumine
  • Gadoterate Meglumine
  • Gadobenate Dimeglumine
  • Gadoteridol
  • Others

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
  • Key companies Gadolinium Contrast Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Bayer
  • Takeda
  • Fuji Pharma
  • Towaseiyaku
  • Hikari Pharmaceutical
  • BeiLu Pharma
  • Guerbet
  • GE
  • Sanochemia
  • T2Pharma
  • b.e.imaging GmbH
  • Hengrui Medicine
  • Bracco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gadolinium Contrast Media Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gadolinium Contrast Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gadolinium Contrast Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gadolinium Contrast Media Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gadolinium Contrast Media Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gadolinium Contrast Media Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gadolinium Contrast Media

