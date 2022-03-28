Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biaxially Oriented Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film include Toray, Polyplex Corporation, NAM POLYMERS, ADDEVMATERIALS, Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, LAVERGNE, Laird Plastics, Ester Film and SKC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Biaxially Oriented
- Thermally Stabilized
- Others
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace Industry
- Electronic
- Others
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- Polyplex Corporation
- NAM POLYMERS
- ADDEVMATERIALS
- Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
- LAVERGNE
- Laird Plastics
- Ester Film
- SKC
- Fatra (AGROFERT GROUP)
- Mitsubishi Polyester Film
- UFLEX
- Ganapathy Industries
- GoodFellow
- Venoflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallized Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Product Type
