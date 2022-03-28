Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer is a kind of intelligent medical equipment which uses a variety of communication means (Bluetooth, USB cable, GPRS, WiFi, etc.) to upload the measurement data of electronic sphygmomanometer to the cloud through intelligent processing, to realize real-time or automatic timing measurement and record the user’s blood pressure value, to intelligently analyze the change of blood pressure, and to continuously and dynamically monitor the hypertension patients and concurrent diseases in time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bluetooth Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer include Omron, Philips, GE Healthcare, A&D Medical, Beurer, Panasonic, Yuwell, Citizen and Suntech Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bluetooth Connection

USB Cable Connection

GPRS Connection

WiFi Connection

Others

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Medical Use

Others

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron

Philips

GE Healthcare

A&D Medical

Beurer

Panasonic

Yuwell

Citizen

Suntech Medical

Welch Allyn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Automatic Electronic Sphygmomanometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Automatic Electronic S

