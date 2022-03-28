Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments market was valued at 68640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 103870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments include Abbott, Alphatec Spine, Medtronic, Ge Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf, Auris Health and Intuitive Surgical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics
- Imaging and Visualization Systems
- Surgical Instruments
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Neurological Surgery
- Ent/Respiratory Surgery
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Dental Surgery
- Others
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Alphatec Spine
- Medtronic
- Ge Healthcare
- Boston Scientific
- Zimmer Biomet
- Richard Wolf
- Auris Health
- Intuitive Surgical
- Philips
- ICU Medical
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- CooperSurgical
- Applied Medical
- Olympus Corp
- Johnson?Johnson
- Stryker
- Aesculap
- Genesee BioMedical
- Hoya
- Conmed
- Smith & Nephew
- Fujifilm
- Globus Medical
- NuVasive
- KARL STORZ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
