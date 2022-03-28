Butyl Ethanoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Butyl Ethanoate
This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Ethanoate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Butyl Ethanoate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Butyl Ethanoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Butyl Ethanoate include OXEA, BASF, Ineos Oxide, DowDuPont, Eastman, KH Neochem, Celanese Corporation, Carbohim and Korea Alcohol Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Butyl Ethanoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Industry
- Paints & Coatings Industry
- Plastics Industry
- Food Industry
- Cosmetic & Perfume Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Others
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Butyl Ethanoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Butyl Ethanoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Butyl Ethanoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Butyl Ethanoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OXEA
- BASF
- Ineos Oxide
- DowDuPont
- Eastman
- KH Neochem
- Celanese Corporation
- Carbohim
- Korea Alcohol Industrial
- Maroon Group CARE
- Nandadeep Chemicals
- JNC Corporation
- BCC
- Yip?s Chemical
- Yankuang Group
- Goldym
- Shiny Chemical
- Lianhai
- Junhe Chemical
- RUIBAIGROUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Butyl Ethanoate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Butyl Ethanoate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Butyl Ethanoate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Ethanoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Ethanoate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Ethanoate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Ethanoate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Ethanoate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
