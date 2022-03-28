Bevacizumab Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bevacizumab Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)

Global top five Bevacizumab Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bevacizumab Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

100mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bevacizumab Injection include Pfizer, Roche, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Bayer, Amgen, Samsung Bioepis, Centus and Cadila Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bevacizumab Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100mg

400mg

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bevacizumab Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bevacizumab Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bevacizumab Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Key companies Bevacizumab Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Roche

Eli Lilly

Genentech

Bayer

Amgen

Samsung Bioepis

Centus

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy’s

Mylan

Hetero Group

Biocon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bevacizumab Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bevacizumab Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bevacizumab Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bevacizumab Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bevacizumab Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bevacizumab Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bevacizumab Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bevacizumab Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bevacizumab Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bevacizumab Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bevacizumab Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bevacizumab Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bevacizumab Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bevacizumab Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bevacizumab Injection Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

