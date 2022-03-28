Building Gypsum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Building Gypsum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/137495/global-building-gypsum-forecast-market-2022-2028-427

Plasterboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Gypsum include Knauf, Saint-Gobain, National Gypsum, BNBM, Georgia Pacific, Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd, American Gypsum, PABCO Gypsum and Etex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Gypsum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Gypsum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasterboard

Plaster Block

Gypsum Fibreboard

Decorative Plaster

Other

Global Building Gypsum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Partitions and the Lining of Walls

Ceilings

Roofs

Floors

Other

Global Building Gypsum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Gypsum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Gypsum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Gypsum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Gypsum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Building Gypsum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf

Saint-Gobain

National Gypsum

BNBM

Georgia Pacific

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

American Gypsum

PABCO Gypsum

Etex

Chiyoda Ute

Jason

CSR

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/137495/global-building-gypsum-forecast-market-2022-2028-427

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Gypsum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Gypsum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Gypsum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Gypsum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Gypsum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Gypsum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Gypsum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Gypsum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Gypsum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Gypsum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Gypsum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Gypsum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Gypsum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Gypsum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Gypsum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Gypsum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Building Gypsum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/