Algal Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Algal Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Algal Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Algal Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Algal Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Algal Oil market was valued at 1173.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2549.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DHA Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Algal Oil include DSM, Roquette, Veramaris (EVONIK), ADM, Corbion, Kingdomway, Cellana, JC Biotech and AlgiSys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Algal Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Algal Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Algal Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DHA Oil

EPA Oil

Global Algal Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Algal Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Others

Global Algal Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Algal Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Algal Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Algal Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Algal Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Algal Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

Roquette

Veramaris (EVONIK)

ADM

Corbion

Kingdomway

Cellana

JC Biotech

AlgiSys

Fuxing

CABIO

FEMICO

Huison

Qingdao Keyuan

Shandong Yuexiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Algal Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Algal Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Algal Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Algal Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Algal Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Algal Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Algal Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Algal Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Algal Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Algal Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Algal Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Algal Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Algal Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algal Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Algal Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algal Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Algal Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 DHA Oil

4.1.3 EPA Oil

4.2 By Type – Global Algal Oil Revenue & Forecasts

