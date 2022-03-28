Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity Pea Protein (75%-80%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder include Emsland, Roquette, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Nutri-Pea, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Sotexpro and Farbest Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity Pea Protein (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein (>85%)

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Others

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emsland

Roquette

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Nutri-Pea

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Sotexpro

Farbest Brands

ADM

Merit Functional Foods

Shuangta Food

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Pea Proteins Powder Players in Global Market

