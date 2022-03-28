Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General CPP Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film include Profol Group, DDN, Zhejiang Yuanda, Shanxi Yingtai, Hubei Huishi, UFLEX, Manuli Stretch, Alpha Marathon and Panverta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General CPP Film

Metalized CPP Film

Retort CPP Film

Other

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat

Others

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Profol Group

DDN

Zhejiang Yuanda

Shanxi Yingtai

Hubei Huishi

UFLEX

Manuli Stretch

Alpha Marathon

Panverta

Polibak

Mitsui Chemicals

Takigawa Seisakusho

Tri-Pack

PT. Bhineka Tatamulya

Vista Film Packaging

Achilles Corporation

Copol International

Schur Flexibles

Kanodia Technoplast

Taghleef Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

