Packaging Plastic Tube Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Packaging Plastic Tube
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Plastic Tube in global, including the following market information:
- Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Packaging Plastic Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packaging Plastic Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packaging Plastic Tube include Rose plastic AG, Essel-Propack, ALLTUB, Grupo CTL, Kimpai, BeautyStar, Kyodo Printing, Abdos and Noepac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Packaging Plastic Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyester (PET)
- Others
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cosmetic & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Drink
- Others
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Packaging Plastic Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Packaging Plastic Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Packaging Plastic Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Packaging Plastic Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rose plastic AG
- Essel-Propack
- ALLTUB
- Grupo CTL
- Kimpai
- BeautyStar
- Kyodo Printing
- Abdos
- Noepac
- DNP
- Montebello
- Bell Packaging Group
- LeanGroup
- IntraPac
- Scandolara
- SRMTL
- ZALESI
- SUNA
- Rego
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packaging Plastic Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packaging Plastic Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packaging Plastic Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packaging Plastic Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Plastic Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging Plastic Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Plastic Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaging Plastic Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Plastic Tube Companies
4 Sights by Product
