CT Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CT Contrast Media
This report contains market size and forecasts of CT Contrast Media in global, including the following market information:
- Global CT Contrast Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global CT Contrast Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
- Global top five CT Contrast Media companies in 2021 (%)
The global CT Contrast Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Iohexol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CT Contrast Media include GE Healthcare, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, Lantheus, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma and Sanochemia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CT Contrast Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CT Contrast Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CT Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Iohexol
- Iodixanol
- Iopamidol
- Ioversol
- Others
Global CT Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CT Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Global CT Contrast Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CT Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies CT Contrast Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies CT Contrast Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies CT Contrast Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
- Key companies CT Contrast Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Bayer
- Bracco Imaging
- Guerbet Group
- Hengrui Medicine
- Lantheus
- YRPG
- BeiLu Pharma
- Sanochemia
- Tyco Healthcare
- Imax
- Grupo Juste
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Takeda
- Fuji Pharma
- Towaseiyaku
- Hikari Pharmaceutical
- Consentis Diagnostics GmbH
- T2Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CT Contrast Media Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CT Contrast Media Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CT Contrast Media Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CT Contrast Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CT Contrast Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CT Contrast Media Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CT Contrast Media Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CT Contrast Media Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CT Contrast Media Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CT Contrast Media Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CT Contrast Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CT Contrast Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CT Contrast Media Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CT Contrast Media Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CT Contrast Media Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CT Contrast Media Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CT Contrast Media Market Size Markets, 2021
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Contrast Media API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Iodine Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gadolinium Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028