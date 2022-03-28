Automotive Painting Masking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Painting Masking Market
The global Automotive Painting Masking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Painting Masking include 3M, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain and Bolex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Painting Masking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Foam
- Paper
- Plastic
- Others
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Painting Masking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Painting Masking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Painting Masking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Painting Masking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Automotive Painting Masking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Nitto Denko Corp
- Beiersdorf (Tesa)
- Shurtape Technologies
- Berry Global
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Scapa Group PLC
- Saint-Gobain
- Bolex
- Advance Tapes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Painting Masking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Painting Masking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Painting Masking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Painting Masking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Painting Masking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Painting Masking Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Painting Masking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Painting Masking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Painting Masking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Painting Masking Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Painting Masking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Painting Masking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Painting Masking Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Painting Masking Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Painting Masking Companies
