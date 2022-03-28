Iopamidol Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iopamidol Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Iopamidol Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Iopamidol Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Iopamidol Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iopamidol Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

9 g I/ 30 mL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iopamidol Injection include Bracco Imaging, Sanochemia, Consentis, T2Pharma, Bayer, Takeda, Fuji Pharma, Hikari Pharmaceutical and BeiLu Pharma. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iopamidol Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iopamidol Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iopamidol Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

9 g I/ 30 mL

11.1 g I/ 30 mL

Others

Global Iopamidol Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iopamidol Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Iopamidol Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Iopamidol Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iopamidol Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iopamidol Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Iopamidol Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Iopamidol Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bracco Imaging

Sanochemia

Consentis

T2Pharma

Bayer

Takeda

Fuji Pharma

Hikari Pharmaceutical

BeiLu Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iopamidol Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iopamidol Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iopamidol Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iopamidol Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iopamidol Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Iopamidol Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iopamidol Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iopamidol Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iopamidol Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Iopamidol Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Iopamidol Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iopamidol Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Iopamidol Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iopamidol Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iopamidol Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iopamidol Injection Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

