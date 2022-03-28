Electronics Instant Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electronics Instant Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronics Instant Adhesive include Henkel AG & Company, 3M, Pidilite, H.B. Fuller, Toagosei, Franklin International, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW) and Delo Industrial Adhesives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronics Instant Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives

Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

Desktops

Laptops/Notebooks

Digital Cameras

Others

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronics Instant Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronics Instant Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronics Instant Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Electronics Instant Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel AG & Company

3M

Pidilite

H.B. Fuller

Toagosei

Franklin International

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Bostik SA

Sika AG

RPM

Permabond LLC.

Parson Adhesives

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronics Instant Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronics Instant Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronics Instant Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronics Instant Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronics Instant Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronics Instant Adhesive Companies

