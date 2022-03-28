Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chopped Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) include Kamenny Vek, TESPE, Mafic, Technobasalt, Russian Basalt, ISOMATEX SA, Sudaglass Basalt Fiber, INNEGRA and LAVAintel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chopped Fiber

Roving

GLFT

Others

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal and Dielectric Insulation

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Aerospace

Manufacture of Composites and Reinforcements

Others

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kamenny Vek

TESPE

Mafic

Technobasalt

Russian Basalt

ISOMATEX SA

Sudaglass Basalt Fiber

INNEGRA

LAVAintel

Arrow Technical Textiles

ARMBASALT

Basaltex NV

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basalt Continuous Fiber (BCF) Companies

