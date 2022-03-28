Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6965929/global-nonionic-iodine-contrast-media-forecast-2022-2028-589

The global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iohexol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media include GE Healthcare, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, Lantheus, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma and Sanochemia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iohexol

Iodixanol

Iopamidol

Ioversol

Others

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

Lantheus

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Sanochemia

Tyco Healthcare

Imax

Grupo Juste

Daiichi Sankyo

Takeda

Fuji Pharma

Towaseiyaku

Hikari Pharmaceutical

Consentis Diagnostics GmbH

T2Pharma

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nonionic-iodine-contrast-media-forecast-2022-2028-589-6965929

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Iodine Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Iodine Contrast Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Research Report 2021