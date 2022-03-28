Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
- Global top five Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Iohexol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media include GE Healthcare, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, Lantheus, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma and Sanochemia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Iohexol
- Iodixanol
- Iopamidol
- Ioversol
- Others
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
- Key companies Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Bayer
- Bracco Imaging
- Guerbet Group
- Hengrui Medicine
- Lantheus
- YRPG
- BeiLu Pharma
- Sanochemia
- Tyco Healthcare
- Imax
- Grupo Juste
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Takeda
- Fuji Pharma
- Towaseiyaku
- Hikari Pharmaceutical
- Consentis Diagnostics GmbH
- T2Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-ionic Iodine Contrast Media Players in Global Market
