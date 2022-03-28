Commercial Quartz Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Commercial Quartz Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Quartz Surface Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Quartz Stone include COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Dupont, LG Hausys, Cambria and Santa Margherita, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Quartz Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mall

Hotel

Airport

Others

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Quartz Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Quartz Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Quartz Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Commercial Quartz Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

COSENTINO

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Quartz Stone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Quartz Stone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Quartz Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Quartz Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Quartz Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Quartz Stone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Quartz Stone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Quartz Stone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Quartz Stone Companies

4 Sights by Product

