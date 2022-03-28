Paper Containerboard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper Containerboard
Containerboard is the material used to make corrugated boxes ? commonly known as cardboard. It is the most frequently used packaging material because it is versatile, lightweight, strong and made from a renewable resource.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Containerboard in global, including the following market information:
- Global Paper Containerboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Paper Containerboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Paper Containerboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Containerboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kraftliner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Containerboard include DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corporation, International Paper Company, WestRock, OJI Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc and Stora Enso Oyj, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Containerboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Containerboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Kraftliner
- Testliner
Global Paper Containerboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retails
- Logistics
- Medical
- Others
Global Paper Containerboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paper Containerboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paper Containerboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paper Containerboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Paper Containerboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DS Smith PLC
- Georgia-Pacific Corporation
- Holmen AB
- Hood Packaging Corporation
- International Paper Company
- WestRock
- OJI Holding Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Stora Enso Oyj
- The Mayr-Melnhof Group
- SCG Packaging
- Mondi Group
- BillerudKorsnas
- Segezha Group
- Gascogne
- Canadian Kraft Paper Industries
- Canfor Corporation
- Nordic Paper
- CMPC
- Natron-Hayat
- Tokushu Tokai Paper
- Horizon Pulp & Paper
- Taiko Paper
- XTL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Containerboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Containerboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Containerboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Containerboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Containerboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Containerboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Containerboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Containerboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Containerboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Containerboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Containerboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Containerboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Containerboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Containerboard Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Containerboard Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Containerboard Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
