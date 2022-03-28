Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market
The global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black market was valued at 91 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 257.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lamp Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black include Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Denka Company, Phillips Carbon Black, Mitsubishi Chemical, Tokai Carbon, China Synthetic Rubber and Imerys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lamp Black
- Acetylene Black
- Gas Black
- Others
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- LNO Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive
- LFP Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive
- LMO Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive
- NCA Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive
- Others
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Cabot Corporation
- Birla Carbon
- Denka Company
- Phillips Carbon Black
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Tokai Carbon
- China Synthetic Rubber
- Imerys
- Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials
- Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials
- Beilum Carbon Chemical
- Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon
- Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry
- Omsk Carbon Group
- Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical
- Geotech International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
