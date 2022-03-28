Steel Rolled Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel Rolled Bar
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Rolled Bar in global, including the following market information:
- Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Steel Rolled Bar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Rolled Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Rolled Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Rolled Bar include ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Emirates Steel Industries, Qatar Steel, Austen Steels, JSW, Metinvest, National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) and Erdemir Iron and Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Rolled Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hot Rolled Bar
- Cold Rolled Bar
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Display
- Others
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steel Rolled Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steel Rolled Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steel Rolled Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Steel Rolled Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Tata Steel
- Emirates Steel Industries
- Qatar Steel
- Austen Steels
- JSW
- Metinvest
- National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO)
- Erdemir Iron and Steel
- Acerinox SA
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
- Ezz Steel
- POSCO
- Ternium
- Steel Authority of India
- Gerdau
- Nippon Steel
- Nucor
- Baowu Steel
- Hyundai Steel
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Shougang
- Hesteel Group Tangsteel Company
- JIANLONG GROUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Rolled Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Rolled Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Rolled Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Rolled Bar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Rolled Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Rolled Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Rolled Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Rolled Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Rolled Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Rolled Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Rolled Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Rolled Bar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Rolled Bar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Rolled Bar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Rolled Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
