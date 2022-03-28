GGBS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
GGBS Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of GGBS in global, including the following market information:
- Global GGBS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global GGBS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five GGBS companies in 2021 (%)
The global GGBS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Specific Surface Area < 300m/Kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GGBS include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Hesteel Group, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Saudi Readymix and NLMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GGBS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GGBS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Specific Surface Area < 300m/Kg
- Specific Surface Area < 400m/Kg
- Specific Surface Area < 500m/Kg
- Specific Surface Area 500m/Kg
Global GGBS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cement Production
- Concrete Aggregate
- Roadbed Material
- Others
Global GGBS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies GGBS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies GGBS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies GGBS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies GGBS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel
- China Baowu Steel Group
- POSCO
- Hesteel Group
- JFE Steel
- Tata Steel
- Saudi Readymix
- NLMK Group
- Gerdau
- Shougang Group
- JSW
- Emirates Steel Industries
- Hyundai Steel
- Jiangsu XuSteel Group
- Ansteel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GGBS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GGBS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GGBS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GGBS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GGBS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GGBS Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GGBS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GGBS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GGBS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GGBS Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GGBS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GGBS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GGBS Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GGBS Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GGBS Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GGBS Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global GGBS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Specific Surface Area < 300m?/Kg
4.1.3 Specific Surface Area < 400m?/Kg
4.1.4 Specific Surface Area < 500m?/Kg
4.1.5 Specific Surface Area ?500m?/Kg
