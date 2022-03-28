GGBS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of GGBS in global, including the following market information:

Global GGBS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GGBS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five GGBS companies in 2021 (%)

The global GGBS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Specific Surface Area < 300m/Kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GGBS include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Hesteel Group, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Saudi Readymix and NLMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GGBS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GGBS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Specific Surface Area < 300m/Kg

Specific Surface Area < 400m/Kg

Specific Surface Area < 500m/Kg

Specific Surface Area 500m/Kg

Global GGBS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cement Production

Concrete Aggregate

Roadbed Material

Others

Global GGBS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GGBS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GGBS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GGBS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GGBS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies GGBS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Hesteel Group

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Saudi Readymix

NLMK Group

Gerdau

Shougang Group

JSW

Emirates Steel Industries

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu XuSteel Group

Ansteel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GGBS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GGBS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GGBS Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GGBS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GGBS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GGBS Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GGBS Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GGBS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GGBS Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GGBS Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GGBS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GGBS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GGBS Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GGBS Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GGBS Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GGBS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global GGBS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Specific Surface Area < 300m?/Kg

4.1.3 Specific Surface Area < 400m?/Kg

4.1.4 Specific Surface Area < 500m?/Kg

4.1.5 Specific Surface Area ?500m?/Kg

