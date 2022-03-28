Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconia Ceramic Blocks include VITA Zahnfabrik, Genoss Co., Ltd., Dentium Co.,Ltd., Dental Direkt GmbH, The Argen Corporation, DMAX Co., Ltd, 3M Deutschland GmbH, DeguDent GmbH and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconia Ceramic Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks

Medium Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks

High Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dentures

Others

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VITA Zahnfabrik

Genoss Co., Ltd.

Dentium Co.,Ltd.

Dental Direkt GmbH

The Argen Corporation

DMAX Co., Ltd

3M Deutschland GmbH

DeguDent GmbH

Kuraray

R + K CAD/CAM Technologie GmbH

Wieland Dental + Technik GmbH & Co. KG

Shenzhen Upcera Dental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies

4 Sights by Product

